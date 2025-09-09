Apple Watch Ultra 3, Series 11 and SE 3 have launched, here’s how to pre-order

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Apple has just unveiled its latest smartwatch line-up at its September event, revealing an all-new Apple Watch Series 11, a rugged Apple Watch Ultra 3 and a refreshed Apple Watch SE. They were shown off alongside four new iPhone 17 models and the AirPods Pro 3.

After a year without an update, the chunky Apple Watch Ultra finally gets some hefty changes. It now boasts the largest screen ever on an Apple Watch, a brighter LTPO3 OLED display with thinner bezels and a new S11 chip. Battery life now lasts 42 hours (or 72 in low power mode), and for the first time, users can send texts and emergency alerts via Apple’s satellite service without needing an iPhone. There are also new health tools including hypertension notifications and a sleep score feature, plus support for 5G connectivity.

The Series 11 keeps the same design as last year’s model but adds a brighter always-on display, the faster chip, new case colours and bands and the same hypertension notifications and sleep score features as the Ultra. The SE 3 now has an always-on display for the first time, the S10 chip, fast charging and sleep score, while remaining Apple’s most affordable option.

All three models will go on sale next week on Friday 19 September, but you can pre-order them today. Here’s what you need to know.

How much does the Apple Watch Ultra 3, Series 11 and SE 3 cost in the UK?

open image in gallery The new Series 11 has a faster chip and brighter always-on display ( Apple )

The Apple Watch Ultra 3 starts at £749 and comes in natural or black titanium finishes, with new band options including a reflective trail loop and new colours for the ocean band and alpine loop.

The Apple Watch Series 11 starts from £399 and comes in jet black, silver, rose gold and a new space grey, as well as titanium models in gold, slate and natural titanium. Like the Series 10, it comes in either 42mm or 46mm sizes.

open image in gallery The new SE 3 remains Apple’s most affordable option ( Apple )

The Apple Watch SE 3, meanwhile, costs just £219. It’s available in 40mm or 44mm sizes with aluminium cases in midnight and starlight.

You can pre-order all three models now, and they will ship out next Friday 19 September.

Looking for more details on the latest Apple launches? Here’s everything you need to know about the new Airpods Pro 3