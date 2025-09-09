Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Apple has released a host of new phones, including the thinnest iPhone it has ever made.

The new device – known only as iPhone Air, without any name – is not only Apple’s thinnest model but includes a range of new improvements, such as a better display and stronger design.

open image in gallery ( Apple )

The device is only 5.6mm thick. And the new thinness stretches right across the device: unlike other recent iPhone devices, it does not have a large “plateau” for the camera.

Even with that small design, the new device is four times more resistant to cracks because of its new materials.

And it has a 6.5-inch display – slightly smaller than the iPhone Pro – with a 120Hz refresh rate and has 3,000 nits of peak brightness.

The new iPhone Air comes alongside the more traditional iPhone 17 and 17 Pro and Pro Max. Reports have suggested that the launch of the Air marks the beginning of a three year plan to revitalise the iPhone line-up, which next year is rumoured to include the first ever foldable model.

The iPhone 17 Pro brings a host of changes of its own. That includes a redesigned camera plateau on the back – which now covers the whole back of the phone, but sits more flush – as well as a bigger battery and a more resilient design.

open image in gallery ( Apple )

Apple said the new iPhone Pro is the “most powerful iPhone ever, by far”, which is made possible in part because of a new thermal regulation feature that will allow it to stay cool while working hard. It can deliver 40 per cent better sustained performance as a result, Apple said.

It also comes in colours for the first time, with a new orange hue as well as a silver and blue.

:: Read our full coverage of the iPhone 17 and other devices here.

The iPhone 17 also got its own more modest upgrades. It remains largely unchanged in design, but brings a new smoother display, an action button, more damage resistance and better battery.

Apple said that the iPhone Air brings many of the features from recent Pro devices. It has a new A19 Pro chip, for instance, which is the fastest CPU in any smartphone but includes better efficiency to ensure that the phone could be particularly thin and not run out of battery.

But it does include some drawbacks, such as the inclusion of only one camera. Apple said that is actually a camera “system”, which allows for two levels of zoom despite using only one lens.

The iPhone Air also serves as the debut of Apple’s N1 wireless chip, which will power WiFi, bluetooth and other wireless features such as AirDrop.

The launch of the new iPhones comes ahead of the release of iOS 26. That includes a range of changes but the most significant is Liquid Glass, a new design language that adds a shiny look across the system.

And they come with a range of new accessories, including new cases. The most notable is Apple’s first ever cross-body strap, which hooks onto the iPhone and allows it to be worn like a bag.