Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Apple has released the first full update to its AirPods Pro in years.

The new AirPods Pro 3 come with improved battery life, better noise cancellation and a new translation feature that will allow people to communicate despite not speaking through same language. They also now include a heart rate monitor for workouts.

Apple said that the new AirPods have the “best active noise cancellation of any in-ear wireless headphones”. That is four times better than the noise cancellation on the original AirPods Pro, it said.

Apple launched the original AirPods Pro in 2019. It updated them in 2022, with a range of changes, but the earphones have not had an upgrade since.

The most obvious change may be the addition of a heart monitor in the earphone itself. That technology first came with Apple’s new PowerBeats Pro – where it received mixed reviews – but Apple suggested that the system also relies on new machine learning technologies that will allow it to better read people’s heart rate.

The new live translation tool also makes use of both hardware and software changes. It takes in audio through the microphone, translates it, and plays it back through the earphones so that people can understand people speaking in languages that they otherwise cannot speak.

Two people can wear the earphones at once and conduct a conversation without a shared language, Apple said. And it can also be used with an iPhone that will offer a translation on the screen.

The battery is also improved. It will move from six hours on a single charge to eight hours while listening to music with noise cancellation, or 10 hours in transparency mode.

The new AirPods Pro cost the same price of $249 in the US. Pre-orders open today and the earphones will be on sale from 19 September.