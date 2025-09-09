Apple iPhone 17 launch live: New kind of phone to be revealed at ‘Awe-Dropping’ event
New Watches and earphones expected as company looks to move on from AI missteps and tariff difficulties
Apple is set to launch four new iPhones – including one entirely new kind of device.
The company is set to reveal its new iPhone 17 line-up during a live-streamed event from its California headquarters.
The event, named “Awe-Dropping”, will begin at 10am local pacific time, or 6pm in the UK. As with all of Apple’s recent events, it will be a produced video that will be live-streamed across the world at the same time.
The event is rumoured to bring four new iPhones, including the first “iPhone Air”, which will be dramatically thinner and lighter than existing devices. It will also launch a more traditional iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro and Max.
Alongside those devices, the company is rumoured to be bringing new Apple Watches and updated versions of the AirPods Pro.
Are we getting iPhone fatigue?
Today’s iPhone 16 is built on the same foundations as the iPhone X, which was released in 2017. While the phones that have come since have brought changes – the Dynamic Island, squarer sides – they have been about evolution rather than revolution, and it remains difficult to even tell at first glance which year in the last almost-decade an iPhone is from.
The world once waited with bated breath to find out what the new iPhone looks like. Now, each year’s design brings something of a sigh. iPhone fatigue has been part of the discussion of each new launch for years, but it is getting louder.
The iPhone 17 offers a chance to change some of that. The “Air” will be the first new kind of iPhone offered in a while, and the whole line-up is rumoured to be bringing more substantial and noticeable changes.
But it might also firmly be the last year that we see this design. Next year is rumoured to bring more dramatic changes, including the first foldable iPhone.
That could be a blessing to everyone looking for a new iPhone: finally, one that actually looks like a new iPhone. It could be a blessing for Apple, too, which has seen a substantial uptick in sales when it has launched new designs, such as when it first introduced a bigger screen with the iPhone 6.
But it might also be a bad year for those who actually want their iPhone to be boring. A foldable phone will bring all kinds of new questions, and less guarantee of stability.
So this could be the last year to get a relatively boring iPhone, for better or worse.
iPhone 17 comes amid AI missteps
Last year’s iPhone 16 was supposed to be the AI iPhone: it was introduced as the first one designed from the ground-up for Apple Intelligence, and much of the marketing centred on how useful those AI tools would be.
But then Apple Intelligence ran into trouble. Many of the promised tools – such as an upgraded Siri – haven’t yet arrived, and those that did actually turn up were met with a fairly cool reception.
Apple has promised to fix those problems. At its software event in June, for instance, it moved the focus away from AI but said in passing that the promised upgrades were still on their way.
They won’t be here in time for the new iPhone, however. That will have to prove itself without much reference to AI – which, besides, fewer people are now asking Apple for.
The iPhone 17 could be an opportunity to move the conversation back onto ground that Apple feels much more confident with: selling shiny new hardware to people. The reception and success of the various iPhone 17 models will depend on how ably it can do that.
