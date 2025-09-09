Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Apple has launched a host of new Apple Watches, with the ability to sense blood pressure and talk to satellites.

The new watches are more durable, come with 5G connections and fast charging as well as improved battery life, Apple said. They also include new software features, including a better sleep score and the ability to spot high blood pressure.

:: Follow our live coverage of the launch here.

As with other similar features – such as those made by Whoop – the blood pressure feature does not directly measure for hypertension. Instead, it uses a heart rate monitor and software to spot potential changes in blood pressure.

It comes in jet black, silver, rose gold and a new space grey, as well as titanium models in a natural colour, gold and slate. The company will also launch new bands.

The company also updated the premium version of its watch, the Ultra 3. That now comes with a satellite connection for contacting emergency services or sending messages when there is no cellular connection.

It also has a better display that allows for better viewing at wider angles, and a bigger display without adding any size to the case. That screen is the biggest ever in an Apple Watch.

It can also refresh more often when it is in always-on display mode, which will allow the seconds hand to count even when the display is not fully woken up.

The battery life of that model is also improved. It will now last up to 42 hours, Apple said.

It comes in black and natural titanium colours, as with last year’s version.

The cheaper Apple Watch SE is also upgraded. It borrows a host of features from the more expensive watches: an always-on display, the ability to sense gestures so that it can be used hands free, wrist-temperature sensing and the ability to play media such as music or podcasts directly through its speakers.

The SE costs $249, the Series 11 starts at $399 and the Ultra 3 starts at $799. They are available for pre-order today and will go on sale on 19 September.