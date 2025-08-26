Best early phone and contract deals this Black Friday 2025

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Black Friday returns this November, but you don’t have to hang around to find a great deal on one of the best smartphones of 2025. From now until the sale officially kicks off, I’ll be tracking the best discounts on top-rated smartphones to help you upgrade for less.

Whether you’re after the new iPhone, switching to a Google Pixel or pining for the Samsung Galaxy S25, Black Friday sees discounts applied to mobile phone contracts at the major carriers as well as direct savings on the handsets themselves.

If you’re not sure what phone you want, check out our expert guide to the best phones in 2025 to get started – though keep in mind that both Apple and Google are primed to release their latest flagship phones very soon.

Whatever you choose, in the run up to the Black Friday I’ll be dutifully rounding up the very best early phone deals as they happen, with a keen eye on both SIM-free handsets and contract offers.

When is Black Friday 2025?

Black Friday falls on Friday 28 November this year, the day after Thanksgiving in the United States. The deals will continue to roll out across the weekend and through to Cyber Monday on 1 December – and if previous years are anything to go by, they’ll start a lot sooner and hang around a little longer after that.

What phone deals can you expect on Black Friday?

Black Friday is a feeding frenzy for phone deals, with retailers such as Amazon and Currys slashing prices on SIM-free handsets. Last year, the biggest savings were on slightly older but still brilliant flagship models. One of the best deals of the sale was on the superb Google Pixel 8 Pro, for instance, which was cut by a massive 50 per cent.

It's also a busy time for network providers. Expect to see competitive contract deals from the likes of O2, Vodafone and EE, who will be out in force with lower monthly payments, reduced upfront costs or bonuses like extra data to entice new customers.

Why you can trust us to find the best phone deals this Black Friday

At IndyBest we test the top smartphones all year round to bring you launch day reviews, assessing everything from camera performance and battery life to long-term value. This means we know a genuinely good phone deal from a dud, and we won’t recommend a discount unless the device itself is worth your money.

The best early Black Friday phone deals to shop now

iPhone 16 Pro with 100GB data: £29.99 per month, £199 up front, Carphonewarehouse.com

The cheapest deal I’ve found on the iPhone 16 Pro, this iD Mobile plan comes with 100GB of data. The upfront cost is relatively steep and the iPhone 17 is about to launch, but it works out to paying around £60 less than the price of the £999 handset over the course of the 24 month contract – including your data allowance – making it a savvy choice for Apple fans. In his review, technology editor, Andrew Griffin, called it one of “the most powerful, practical and professional smartphones that there are on the market”.

Samsung Galaxy S25: Was £799, now £599, Laptopsdirect.co.uk

Here’s £200 off the Galaxy S25, the standard-tier phone in Samsung’s newest range of flagship devices. “Top-end cameras, the latest Snapdragon chipset, timeless and durable design, slick software and a range of fun colour options all mark this year’s S-series phones out as Samsung’s new best,” I said in my Galaxy S25 review.

Google Pixel 9 Pro: Was £999, now £649, Currys.co.uk

With the Pixel 10 having just launched, the still-excellent Pixel 9 Pro has plummeted to its lowest ever price. This £350 saving brings last year’s flagship Pixel down to a frankly impressive £649 – that’s one of the best phone deals you’ll find all year, never mind Black Friday.

