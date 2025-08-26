Best laptop deals to expect for Black Friday 2025

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

If your trusty old laptop is on death’s door, Black Friday is the best time to upgrade. The annual megasale returns in November, but discounts on some of the best laptops I’ve tested can often be spotted well before Black Friday starts. From now until the sale kicks off, I’ll be helping you find the best laptop for your money by tracking the biggest and best deals as they drop.

It’s easy to get dazzled by long lists of specs and deep discounts during sales. My advice? Plan ahead and use Black Friday to save hundreds of pounds on a device you were planning on buying anyway, whether it’s a laptop for studying, for a new job, or simply to replace a wheezing machine that’s seen better days.

If you’re still undecided about what kind of machine you need, our expert guide to the best laptops is a good place to start. Here, I’ll be rounding up the very best laptop deals in the lead-up to and during the Black Friday sale, with options to suit every need and budget.

When is Black Friday 2025?

Black Friday is the day after Thanksgiving in the United States, a moving holiday that falls on the fourth Thursday of November. This year Black Friday falls on 28 November, with deals running through the weekend until Cyber Monday on 1 December.

However, the deals tend to spill out of that four-day window. We expect the first big discounts to start landing from the beginning of November so, if a new laptop is in your future, check back in with us as the sale approaches to find the best offers the moment they appear.

What laptop deals can you expect on Black Friday?

It’s too early to say for sure which specific models will be discounted for Black Friday, but expect to see savings on a wide range of laptops at Amazon, Currys, Argos, John Lewis and Very.

I always advise shopping for older models if you want the very best deals. The biggest Black Friday discounts tend to be on devices released earlier this year, or as far back as 2024. For most shoppers the savings are worth a lot more than the marginal difference in performance.

Last year’s Black Friday laptop deals saw discounts of up to 50 per cent applied to some of the best models I’ve tested, including the high-performance Asus Zenbook 14 (£999, Currys.co.uk).

If you just want something basic and you mostly work in a web browser window, you might consider a Chromebook. The Asus Chromebook plus CX34 (£268.97, Currys.co.uk) fell to £269 and was one of my top deals last year – today it’s at its Black Friday sale price.

Why you can trust us to find the best laptop deals this Black Friday

As IndyBest’s tech critic, I assess laptops throughout the year to create and maintain our laptop shopping guides, so I know which Black Friday laptop deals are worth your money and which you should avoid. My reviews process measures everything from performance and battery life to display quality and build, and I won’t recommend a laptop just because it’s cheap – that’s an easy way to end up with a dud.

The best early Black Friday laptop deals to shop now

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5: Was £899, now £549.99, Box.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Lenovo )

The mid-range Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 is great value at £549.99. Powered by the Intel Core Ultra 5 processor with 16GB of RAM, it offers enough performance under the hood to tackle the most demanding tasks, while the high-resolution 14in OLED display delivers rich contrast and vibrant colours.

Asus ZenBook 14 OLED: Was £899, now £799, Ao.com

open image in gallery ( Asus )

Here’s a good deal on one of the best Windows ultrabooks around. The luscious, 3K OLED display makes everything from movies to the dullest spreadsheets look dazzling. It’s all packed into a slim, lightweight and premium-feeling chassis that gives the MacBook Air a run for its money.

MacBook Air (M4, 2025): Was £949, now £849, Currys.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Currys )

This is the best price we’ve seen on the latest MacBook Air, with a £100 discount at Currys that brings the price of the M4-powered laptop down to £849. It features Apple’s latest, most powerful chip for blazingly fast performance and chart-topping battery life, plus the iconic, lightweight design makes it the first-choice for most shoppers.

Dell XPS 13: Was £1,199, now £949, Dell.com

open image in gallery ( Dell )

The Dell XPS 13 is one of the best Windows laptops you can buy, and right now you can get £250 off in Dell’s sale. The latest model is powered by the new and energy-efficient Snapdragon processor to deliver true all-day battery life without compromising on performance.

