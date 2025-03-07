LG discount codes 2025: Save on your first purchase

From OLED TVs and soundbars to washing machines, tumble dryers and fridge freezers, LG makes some of the best home appliances and electronics around. Whether you're after one of the best 4K televisions around or replacing vital appliances, there are savings to be had by using an LG discount code.

LG regularly offers discounts, sales and promotions on its website. One of the easiest wins is to sign up for the brand’s newsletter, which gets you five per cent off your next order. Creating an account can bag you more savings, while regular sales events see discounts applied across LG’s wide range of electronics throughout the year.

The Independent's team of expert deal hunters is constantly on the lookout for the best LG voucher codes and discounts. As well as highlighting deals on electronics, we bring you ways to save on travel, beauty, fitness and more, helping you find your favourite new products at a more reasonable price.

You can save five per cent on your first order when you sign up for LG’s newsletter. You’ll start receiving LG’s marketing emails, obviously enough, but you’re free to unsubscribe at any time and your voucher code lasts for 90 days. You'll get news about the latest sales, plus member-only promotions sent directly to your inbox.

Next up, shoppers can sign up to be an LG member, which simply involves creating an account on the website to earn a two per cent discount across most product categories. When signing up for the LG newsletter, you’ll start to receive emails from the brand – although you're free to unsubscribe if you like to keep a tidy inbox.

If you’ve used up your LG welcome voucher, don’t fret, there’s always the LG sale. Right now there’s a huge seasonal promotion across LG TVs and home appliances, including £800 off the 77in LG B4 4K smart TV (was £2,799.98, now £1,999.98, LG.com) and up to £400 off washing machines. It's the perfect way to stock up on tech and household essentials for less.

