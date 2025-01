Anyone who lives in a small abode will know the woes of drying clothes during winter. While a tumble dryer can supercharge drying times, the appliance isn’t cheap to use (and certainly not to buy). Conversely, hanging damp laundry on a run-of-the-mill clothes horse costs nothing but your clothes can take days to dry.

Enter: heated clothes airers. Since moving into a small flat, I’m a recent convert. These game changers not only offer a cheaper initial investment (prices start from £40), but they are must-haves for laundry days.

Prior to using a heated airer at home, my laundry was either a pityful sight in the corner of the room for days on end or I’d face adding to my electric bill when using my tumble dryer (a choice betwen damp clothes or damp spirits, you could say).

Now, my three-tiered heated airer can dry up to two loads of laundry in just a couple of hours, meaning there’s no constant airer-shaped eyesore in the flat. Hailing from Dunelm, the heated airer is one of the cheapest three-tier options on the market, too.

Sound good so far? Keep scrolling for my full review and verdict.

How we tested

open image in gallery The airer can hold up to 15kg of laundry ( Daisy Lester/The Independent )

I’ve been testing the Dunelm heated airer for weeks now, using it for big laundry loads (think towels and bed sheets), as well as smaller items such as underwear, socks and tops. Using the airer to dry all kinds of materials, from knitwear to cotton and satin, I’ve assesed how long it takes for clothes to go from damp to wardrobe-ready, as well as considering the appliance’s economical credentials. Here’s why you need to invest...