The Bose’s second-generation QuietComfort ultra headphones look a lot like the first-generation cans, but the brand claims the design has been refined with polished metal yokes and a sleeker finish. There are also two new colours: driftwood sand (beige with rose gold accents) and midnight violet (purple), which join the existing black and white variants found on the first-gen. The headphones still boast a foldable design, with soft cushions and an adjustable headband, though according to Bose, the new finishes give the headphones a more premium feel.

One of the big new additions is the addition of USB-C audio. Unlike the first-gen model, you can now plug directly into a laptop or phone for wired playback of lossless audio (up to 16-bit or 48kHz), with the bonus of lower latency for gaming. Bose has also expanded its immersive audio tech with a new cinema mode. Bose says it’s tuned for clearer dialogue while keeping a wide soundstage. While it’s mainly designed for films and TV, it’s apparently equally effective for podcasts and audiobooks.

Battery life was one of my biggest complaints with the first generation, but Bose has addressed that here. The new model provides up to 30 hours of playback. You get 23 hours with immersive audio switched on, and 45 hours if you turn noise cancellation off. And some will be pleased to hear that you can now charge your headphones while listening via USB-C.

On-head detection was a bit hit-and-miss on the first QC Ultras, so I’m intrigued to see how it does with the second-gen – Bose says the new model powers on as soon as you put them on, then slips into a deep sleep mode when folded away. It now supports new Bluetooth 5.4 with multipoint pairing and aptX Adaptive, as well as Google Fast Pair, but there’s still no LDAC.

And, of course, noise cancellation. Bose’s bread and butter has also been improved. A new algorithm is said to make adaptive noise cancellation more precise, reducing spikes of sound in aware mode so that sudden noises like a passing siren won’t drown out your music. You can also finally turn noise cancellation off and manually adjust it in the app.

Bose also claims the QC ultra 2 delivers deeper bass, clearer highs and less background hiss in quieter environments. This should keep it in the running with the Sony XM6, but I’ll know for sure once I get my hands on the new model — my full review is coming soon.

Bose QuietComfort Ultra 2 headphones release date and price

The second-generation Bose QuietComfort ultra headphones launch on 10 September and are available to pre-order now for £449. That’s the same price as the original Bose QuietComfort Ultra. They’re cheaper than the AirPods Max, but are still more expensive than the Sony WH-100XM6. I’ll have a review of the new cans soon.