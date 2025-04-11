Jump to content
Simba hybrid mattress review: Cloud-like comfort and great support

From design to performance, we put the Simba hybrid mattress to the test

Kate Hilpern
Friday 11 April 2025 10:43 EDT
We put the mattress to the test over the course of a week to see whether it really does have the power to revolutionise your sleep
We put the mattress to the test over the course of a week to see whether it really does have the power to revolutionise your sleep (The Independent)

It isn’t easy finding a mattress that fits our needs while feeling – as Goldilocks would put it – just right. Indeed, the mattress market is so crowded that, even when we’re narrowing our search to the hybrid bed-in-a-box industry alone, it’s easy to be overwhelmed by the choice.

Still, hybrids are a good place to start if you’re seeking a new mattress. While the two main mattress types used to be foam or springs, clever hybrid designs combine the best of both worlds, for optimum comfort, support and longevity. Yet they can still easily fit in most cars or up narrow stairways before you roll them out to their full size.

British brand Simba is so sold on the concept, it produces nothing else. Its signature mattress – the Simba hybrid – makes some bold claims, not least that it’s produced using insights from 10 million sleepers.

The brand also says pretty much every layer has been designed to promote airflow and cooling – a biggie when you consider that getting overly hot at night is one of the most common niggles around mattresses containing foam.

A third claim that it suits all body types is also brave, given that certain mattresses tend to suit lighter or heavier, taller or shorter people better than others. Naturally, we put the Simba hybrid to the test, to see how those claims stack up.

How we tested

To assess the quality and comfort of the mattress, we tested it over the course of a number of weeks, to see whether it really does have the power to revolutionise your sleep. We assessed whether it really is ideal for all types of sleepers and whether it really can keep us cool during the height of summer. Read on to find out how we got on.

Why you can trust IndyBest reviews

At IndyBest, we believe in rigorous, hands-on testing – every product we recommend has been personally put through its paces and earned our seal of approval. Freelance journalist, editor and copywriter Kate Hilpern has been contributing to The Independent since 2015. With a focus on travel and accommodation, she’s spent years reviewing top hotels – and has plenty of experience assessing what makes a truly comfortable night’s sleep. From quality materials to thoughtful design, she knows what separates a good mattress from a great one – and what’s equates to good value for money.

Simba hybrid mattress

Simba .jpg
  • Sizes available: Single, small double, double, king, super king
  • Mattress depth: 25cm
  • Mattress materials: Open-cell foam and micro springs
  • Trial period: 200 nights
  • Guarantee: 10 years
  • Why we love it
    • Edge-to-edge support
    • Ready within hours
    • Perfect sinkage
    • Great for summer
    • Spinal support was noticeable
  • Take note
    • Chemical smell at first

Design and features

As with most hybrids, this mattress comes with a lot of layers – five, to be precise. At the core is a zoned foam support base – this is the part that gives the mattress its thickness, shape and stability, as well as being zoned to give the right support for each area of your body.

Next up is the high-definition foam layer that moulds to the shape of your body and is designed to provide edge-to-edge support. In the middle is a layer of patented conical pocket springs – 2,500 in a typical king size – which flex to your individual movement and provide the bounce, ridding it of that strangely flat feeling you can get with pure foam mattresses.

Then comes the open-cell Simbatex. Unlike memory foam, which can retain heat, leading to overheating and sweating, Simba developed its Simbatex in 2017, using graphite particles, which help filter heat away.

Finally, there’s the soft, breathable and (take note, allergy sufferers) hypoallergenic sleep surface that’s also zip-off and washable.

Comfort and performance

First impressions count, so, we felt we were off to a good start with the heavy-but-easy-to-move box, clear instructions and supplied safety cutter. Within just a few hours (many bed-in-a-box mattresses require longer), it was ready to use – particularly handy if you’ve just moved into a new home.

When we lied down on it, the mattress immediately met our personal preference, being on the slightly firmer side of medium. Be warned, however – there’s a faint chemical whiff you have to live with for a few days, though this is not unusual in mattresses containing foam.

The sinkage is spot on – you don’t feel like you’re descending into the mattress itself or that it’s a battle to move positions, as is the case with some pure-foam mattresses. Unlike some pure-sprung mattresses, you don’t wind up with an agitated sleeping partner if you have a restless night or shift around in your sleep.

That said, we’d stop short of recommending this model if your sleeping partner is hypersensitive, as they are likely to feel a smidgeon of movement. In other words, it’s impressive on this front, but we’ve tested better.

If you get hot during the night, this is definitely a purchase worth considering. Even in summer or when you have the central heating whacked up, it seems to keep sweat at bay – both from your body and the mattress itself. The company’s focus on air flow and breathability has, we’d say, well and truly paid off.

As for Simba’s claims about it being an all-rounder, despite your body size and shape, we’d say its on safe ground here, but it’s definitely better for side and front sleepers.

Back sleepers – who are a rarer breed – are notoriously difficult to please, and we think there are other mattresses to which they’d be better suited.

If you’re prone to waking up with aches and pains, especially in your back, you’ll really notice the spinal support in this Simba hybrid mattress – even if you’re practically hanging off the side of the bed.

Most of us have bad memories of trying to flip a heavy mattress at one time or another, so it will come as good news that there’s no need to enter such territory with this one. However, you do need to rotate it 180 degrees once a month for the first three months, then every three to six months thereafter – helped by the four grips, although it did take two of us to complete this task.

  1.  £899 from Simbasleep.com
Prices may vary
The verdict: Simba hybrid mattress

The Simba hybrid mattress is one that gives an instant and cloud-like balance of comfort and support right up to the edges. We’d recommend it to fans of medium firmness, side and front sleepers, back-pain sufferers, people who get hot at night and people whose bedrooms are difficult to reach. It’s definitely up there with our favourite hybrids.

