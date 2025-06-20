For more than a decade, Urban Decay’s all nighter setting spray (£23.60, Boots.com) has been a holy grail product that’s achieved cult status for its staying power and long wear. Charlotte Tilbury’s airbrush flawless setting spray (£32, Charlottetilbury.com) is newer but equally loved, and claims to set, hydrate and blur.

Both setting sprays are staples in my make-up bag, so with the arrival of an early summer heatwave, I’ve put both to the test to see which can stop my make-up melting away through tube journeys, a day at the office and after-work drinks.

Most make-up setting sprays, like these two, work through a polymer dissolved in a solvent. When you spray it on your face, the solvent evaporates, leaving behind a polymer “film” that locks in make-up and provides some waterproofing. The solvent can also diffuse your make-up slightly to make it look more blended.

So far, so similar. Both products are waterproof, and both promise 16-hour make-up insurance. There’s so there’s nothing left to do but put them in a head-to-head trial in a heatwave.

How I tested

Both setting sprays are staples in my make-up routine ( Sabrina Sahota )

I often reach for both setting sprays and use them throughout different seasons, so I already had a good sense at how they’d perform.

Urban Decay’s all nighter has been my go-to setting spray for almost a decade now. I’ve tried many others, but I always go back to it. It’s kept my make-up firmly in place on my oily skin through long-gone university nights out, destination weddings and many a day at the office. If I’m wearing make-up, chances are the last step in my routine will be this setting spray.

Charlotte Tilbury’s airbrush flawless setting spray is a newer addition to my make-up routine and I love it for adding glow and a boost of hydration.

I put both setting sprays to the test in the middle of a June heatwave. I applied my make-up at 7am and didn’t reapply throughout the day when I tested them, and I kept a close eye on if my base went patchy, cream blush disappeared, or eye liner smudged.