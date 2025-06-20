Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.
Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
Can the bestselling setting sprays stop my make-up from melting away?
For more than a decade, Urban Decay’s all nighter setting spray (£23.60, Boots.com) has been a holy grail product that’s achieved cult status for its staying power and long wear. Charlotte Tilbury’s airbrush flawless setting spray (£32, Charlottetilbury.com) is newer but equally loved, and claims to set, hydrate and blur.
Both setting sprays are staples in my make-up bag, so with the arrival of an early summer heatwave, I’ve put both to the test to see which can stop my make-up melting away through tube journeys, a day at the office and after-work drinks.
Most make-up setting sprays, like these two, work through a polymer dissolved in a solvent. When you spray it on your face, the solvent evaporates, leaving behind a polymer “film” that locks in make-up and provides some waterproofing. The solvent can also diffuse your make-up slightly to make it look more blended.
So far, so similar. Both products are waterproof, and both promise 16-hour make-up insurance. There’s so there’s nothing left to do but put them in a head-to-head trial in a heatwave.
I often reach for both setting sprays and use them throughout different seasons, so I already had a good sense at how they’d perform.
Urban Decay’s all nighter has been my go-to setting spray for almost a decade now. I’ve tried many others, but I always go back to it. It’s kept my make-up firmly in place on my oily skin through long-gone university nights out, destination weddings and many a day at the office. If I’m wearing make-up, chances are the last step in my routine will be this setting spray.
Charlotte Tilbury’s airbrush flawless setting spray is a newer addition to my make-up routine and I love it for adding glow and a boost of hydration.
I put both setting sprays to the test in the middle of a June heatwave. I applied my make-up at 7am and didn’t reapply throughout the day when I tested them, and I kept a close eye on if my base went patchy, cream blush disappeared, or eye liner smudged.
I’ve used this setting spray for years, and I’m usually quite liberal when spritzing it. I get through two to three bottles a year, so the 118ml bottle lasts a long time.
It doesn’t provide any additional glow, but as someone with oily skin, this isn’t something I necessarily need every day. It has a light mattifying effect, but I’d still recommend a setting powder if you like a shine-free look.
As for its 16-hour claims? It’s rare to wear make-up for that long, so it’s hard to know. However, when I went to check my make-up in the evening, it had held up exceptionally well. My foundation hadn’t gone patchy, and my kohl eyeliner hadn’t smudged. There was still pigment left from my cream blush, and this is often the first to go.
As well as setting your make-up, this can be used as a primer and throughout application to add hydration. I used it as the last step, as I was mainly interested in how it made my make–up last.
I found that it has a stronger scent than Urban Decay, which is worth noting if you’re sensitive to fragrance. It’s certainly not unpleasant, but it’s noticeable – a light, zesty sort of smell. Upon application, you get a fine mist that dries down quickly and leaves a healthy glow without looking shiny.
By the end of the day, my make-up had lasted well. However, Urban Decay takes the crown. With this Charlotte Tilbury setting spray, I noticed that a little shine had come through. This was to be expected on a 30C day, and was easily fixed with some setting powder, but it wasn’t as good a result. It’s still a great setting spray, but unfortunately, there’s one a little better.
While both offer brilliant make-up fixing and setting, my personal favourite for a summer’s day is the Urban Decay all nighter setting spray. Both held up against sweat and my skin’s natural oils, but Urban Decay had just a touch more staying power.
However, I have to admit that I love using both together. I’ll use Urban Decay to set my make-up, let it dry down and then follow up with Charlotte Tilbury to add extra fixing, but most importantly, glow and hydration. I’ve tried this combo at a few weddings this summer, and it’s the best of both worlds; the Urban Decay spray made my make-up last, but the Charlotte Tilbury spray made it look radiant.
For more heatwave skincare, check out our test of The Inkey List hydro-surge dewy face mist
Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in