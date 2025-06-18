My favourite setting powder is heatwave-proof – and it’s 20% off right now

In 2015, there was powder baking, in 2009, there were foundation lips (never, ever again), and in 2025, we finally have a make-up setting middle ground: a powder – loose or pressed – that blots the skin and leaves your make-up looking fresh as the moment it was applied. For me, the crème de la crème in this category is without a doubt Urban Decay’s all nighter waterproof powder (£23.20, Debenhams.com). As temperatures exceed 25C, you’d be hard-pressed to find me without it.

If you’re familiar with the Urban Decay brand, you’ll remember the days of the naked palette (£41.60, Debenhams.com) and a heavily glammed eyelid supported by a primer potion (£18, Debenhams.com) base. Nowadays, the brand is best known for its setting sprays and powders, and renowned for its top-tier staying power. Urban Decay strikes a perfect price balance between luxury and budget, making their high-quality products accessible to most make-up enthusiasts.

As The Independent’s beauty writer, I can attest to the long-lasting performance of these products. I haven’t left the house without my trusty all nighter waterproof powder in more than three years – here’s why.

How I tested

I’ve been using the Urban Decay all nighter powder for more than three years ( Lucy Smith )

To be completely transparent, I barely needed to test this setting powder; I’ve been using it every day I’ve worn make-up for the last three or so years. Just take a look at the state of the pan in the picture above. When applying the powder, I sweep it liberally across the apples of my cheeks, forehead and chin, specifically targeting my oily zones. I’ve considered how effectively it conceals my oily skin’s shine, how long it lasts before I need a top up and, lastly, the feel of the product (especially after being layered). With the weather being so hot recently, I’ve had plenty of opportunities to put it through its paces in balmy, sticky conditions. Here’s how I got on.