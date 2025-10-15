Will Arnett flexed his newly sharpened comic timing during the premiere for comedy Is This Thing On? at the BFI London Film Festival on Tuesday (14 October).

The film, loosely inspired by the career of British comedian John Bishop, is directed by Bradley Cooper. Arnett plays Alex Novak, who discovers a talent for comedy while navigating a divorce.

Arnett prepared for the role by honing his stand-up skills doing shows at comedy clubs three nights a week for six weeks.

True to his character, the actor could not resist trying out a gag as he spoke to The Independent on the red carpet.