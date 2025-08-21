Alan Shearer hits out at fan’s ‘stupid question’ over Alexander Isak transfer saga

Alan Shearer slams a fan's comparison between Alexander Isak's transfer saga and Trent Alexander-Arnold joining Real Madrid at the end of his contract, calling it a “stupid question”.

Newcastle United's striker released a statement on Tuesday (19 August), saying "when promises are broken and trust is lost, the relationship cannot continue."

Liverpool made a £110m bid plus add-ons for the Swede earlier in August, which was rejected by Newcastle who are looking for closer to £150m.

Isak didn't attend the PFA Awards ceremony in Manchester on Tuesday night (19 August), despite being named in the Team of the Year.