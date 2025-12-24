Gene Simmons tells public ‘shut your piehole’ after question about Trump

Gene Simmons said “everybody shut your piehole” after he was questioned about his connection to Donald Trump.

Appearing on Good Morning Britain on Tuesday (23 December), the Kiss frontman was quizzed about the US president, who host Charlotte Hawkins noted “divides opinion”.

"You mean because England doesn't have polarised politics?" he responded, before recommending everyone "take a deep breath” as “the sun is coming up tomorrow”.

After making an analogy about the British pound coin, where he said that each side remains valid despite looking different, he concluded: “So everybody just shut your piehole. It’s going to be okay. Just relax.”

Earlier this year, Simmons met with the US president, who handed him a Kennedy Center Honor.