The strangest Christmas traditions from around the world

Christmas may look the same each year — trees, presents and family dinners — but there’s far more to the festive season than most people realise.

From European towns where horned demons roam the streets to frighten passers-by, to Japan’s unlikely obsession with fried chicken on Christmas Day, Christmas traditions around the world can be surprising, strange and fascinating.

Some customs date back centuries, others were created by modern marketing, and a few are still hotly debated today.

Watch the video to discover some truly unique Christmas traditions — and what they reveal about how the holiday keeps evolving.