A former Strictly Come Dancing professional hit out at what he claimed is a “false narrative” surrounding this year’s winner Karen Carney.

Appearing on Good Morning Britain on Monday (22 December), professional dancer James Jordan said that whilst he “loves” Carney and her partner Carlos Gu, he believes there is a “false narrative” circulating that the former footballer had no prior dance training.

He disputed host Ed Balls’ statement that Carney “clearly never danced before”, by stating that the 38-year-old used to do street dance between the ages of three and 16.

“ Please don't think that you can be that good and not be a trained dancer,” he said, whilst adding that he felt “sorry” for the online backlash Amber Davies received for her own dance background.