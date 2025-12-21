Strictly professional defends Amber Davies after hate comments

Former Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer James Jordan has defended Amber Davies after the 2025 finalist faced extensive abuse on social media.

Former England player Karen Carney and her professional partner Carlos Gu lifted the glitterball trophy on Saturday night, beating the Love Islander and social media star George Clarke to lift the trophy.

Davies had faced online abuse and criticism for her dance background and for defeating fan-favourite Lewis Cope in the quarter finals.

Jordan, who appeared on the show between 2006 to 2013, told BBC Breakfast: “ You don't have to vote for her. But don't actually reach out to her and tell her you don't like her.”