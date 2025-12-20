Strictly Come Dancing 2025 winners Karen Carney and Carlos Gu issued a heartfelt message to the public as they were presented with the glitterball trophy.

They competed against YouTuber George Clarke and former Love Island star Amber Davies in the final on Saturday (20 December).

The pair received two perfect scores of 40 from the judges, but the final results were decided by a public vote.

Dancer Carlos Gu used the opportunity to thank "every individual on and off screen", before urging "boys and girls watching at home" to "dream big, be proud, and never give up."