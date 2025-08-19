Mohamed Salah and Mariona Caldentey named PFA players of year

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah has won a record third Professional Footballers’ Association Men’s Player of the Year award, with Arsenal’s Mariona Caldentey collecting the women’s accolade.

The 33-year-old Egypt international scored 29 goals and provided 18 assists as Arne Slot’s Reds stormed to last season’s Premier League title.

Salah’s stunning form in 2024/25 saw him dominate the voting by the PFA’s membership and enter the history books as the first three-time Player of the Year winner.

The PFA crown complements the record-equalling third Football Writers’ Association Footballer of the Year award picked up earlier in the year.

“I look at myself now, a guy coming from Egypt and making it to the top level, making history today, it’s something that makes me so proud,” Salah said as he was presented with the award at a ceremony in Manchester.

After a busy summer of transfers at Anfield but also the tragic death of Diogo Jota, Salah was asked if this season’s team is even stronger than last year’s.

“No,” Salah said with a smile. “You can’t say yes or no, it’s tricky. You’re signing very good, talent and also we lets some great players leave and you also know what happened with one our team-mates.

“So you need to give your experience to the new players because they’ve never played for Liverpool and playing for Liverpool is not easy at all, with all the media and everything at the club. It’s a huge pressure for the young players.

“Virgil (van Dijk), me and all the guys in the team try to give them the experience to help them.”

PFA Women’s Player of the Year Caldentey, 29, moved to Arsenal last summer and scored 19 goals in all competitions, including eight on the Gunners’ way to lifting the Champions League with a victory in the final against her former club Barcelona.

Caldentey’s outstanding season came as her position on the pitch evolved. Although she was signed as a winger, she has moved into a deeper midfield role and excelled.

“Everyone at the club has made it so easy for me and they helped me from the start and it just feels like home and I’m happy to be here,” she said at Tuesday’s awards ceremony.

“If you ask me my position I don’t know what to answer, but I just enjoy it on the pitch and I just want to me help my team-mates. They’ve made everything so easy for me so it has been an incredible pleasure.”

Olivia Smith recently joined Caldentey at Arsenal in a world-record deal and has been named PFA Women’s Young Player of the Year following her superb season at Liverpool.

Morgan Rogers has scooped the PFA Men’s Young Player of the Year award following a brilliant campaign that saw the Aston Villa attacking midfielder make his England breakthrough.

Salah is joined in the 2024/25 PFA Premier League Team of the Year by Liverpool team-mates Virgil van Dijk, Ryan Gravenberch and Alexis Mac Allister.

Milos Kerkez, who moved to Anfield from Bournemouth in the summer, is also selected, as are the Arsenal trio of William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes and Declan Rice.

Matz Sels and Chris Wood are recognised for their fine campaigns at Nottingham Forest, while unsettled striker Alexander Isak has been included in recognition of his excellent form at Newcastle last term.

Chelsea’s Cole Palmer and Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes missed out on the XI despite being shortlisted for the Player of the Year award.

The PFA Women’s Super League Team of the Year side includes two players from champions Chelsea, Erin Cuthbert and Millie Bright.

Caldentey, Alessia Russo, Emily Fox and Kim Little are selected, as are Manchester City pair Yui Hasegawa and Mary Fowler and the Manchester United trio of Phallon Tullis-Joyce, Maya Le Tissier and Jayde Riviere.

James Trafford, now of Manchester City, has become the first goalkeeper to be named Championship Player of the Year following his brilliant performances between the sticks during Burnley’s promotion campaign.

Richard Kone’s 21-goal haul for Wycombe in his first full season at professional level saw the 22-year-old, who last week signed for QPR, named League One Player of the Year.

Bromley striker Michael Cheek’s impressive first season in the EFL, in which he scored 25 league goals for the promoted side, saw him awarded the League Two Player of the Year trophy.