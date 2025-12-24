Kate teases ‘special duet’ at Christmas carol service

The Princess of Wales has teased a “special duet” to feature in her “Together at Christmas” carol service on Wednesday (24 December).

Kate and Prince William’s Kensington Palace social media accounts posted a video showing an adult hand playing the piano, before a second hand moves into the shot.

Royal fans have speculated that the duet will be between Kate and Princess Charlotte.

Royal Carols: Together at Christmas will be shown on Christmas Eve at 7:25pm on ITV and ITVX.