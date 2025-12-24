Starmer urges Britons to ‘reach out’ to each other over Christmas

Sir Keir Starmer has urged Britons to “reach out to friends, relatives, and neighbours” this Christmas.

The prime minister, whose brother Nick died last Boxing Day, opened up about grief and loss in his Christmas message. He said: “At this time of the year, which celebrates love and abundance, loss or hardship can feel even more acute.”

Speaking from inside 10 Downing Street, he encouraged people to get in touch with those in need, as it can make a “huge difference”. He added: “That’s what Christmas is all about.”

He also highlighted the persistent struggle with the cost of living across Britain, saying it is his “priority” to help.