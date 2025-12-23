Idris Elba left ‘speechless’ after using waxwork to unlock his own phone

This is the moment Idris Elba uses his life-like waxwork figure of himself to unlock his own smart phone.

On Friday (19 December), Madame Tussauds London unveiled the life-size doppleganger, which is wearing the same outfit the actor wore when he met King Charles for a discussion about violent crime among youth in July 2024.

The 53-year-old said he was “speechless” after the wax figure worked on his phone’s facial recognition software. “That is crazy,” he said.

He then pranked his mother by video calling her with the front camera facing the waxwork, whilst Elba spoke out of shot.