Meghan lists favourite Christmas songs she plays for Harry and children

The Duchess of Sussex has shared her personal playlist of Christmas songs with her followers.

In a video posted to Instagram on Monday (22 December), Meghan takes part in a series of festive activities, including crafting and preparing food and drinks, before a list of her favourite holiday songs appears.

Some of her favourite festive hits include “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” by Norah Jones and Laufey, “All I Want for Christmas is You”, by Mariah Carey, and Wham’s “Last Christmas”.

Alongside the footage, Meghan wrote: “All the sounds of the season. Here is my personal list of favourite holiday songs on rotation in our home this time of year.”

“Wishing you a safe and cozy Christmas! Enjoy!”