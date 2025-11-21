Keir Starmer opens up about brother’s death: ‘It hit me like a bus’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Keir Starmer has revealed the profound personal toll of his brother’s death, saying that the loss “hit me like a bus”.

The prime minister shared the reflections in an interview for The Only Way Is Essex star Pete Wicks’s Man Made podcast.

Recorded at 10 Downing Street to mark Men’s Mental Health Month, Sir Keir described processing the loss as “intensely difficult”.

His brother, Nick Starmer, lived with learning difficulties due to complications at birth.

He died on Boxing Day 2024, aged 60, after being diagnosed with lung cancer about 18 months prior.

“Because he’s very vulnerable, I didn’t want him to learn about the diagnosis on his own, and because I didn’t know that he would properly understand and I didn’t know how he would react, I insisted on going to the hospital with him and basically watched his face as he was told he had terminal cancer,” Sir Keir said.

open image in gallery Nick Starmer died on Boxing Day 2024 ( PA Media )

He visited his brother while he was in intensive care “unbeknown” to the public, with hospital staff helping him enter and exit unseen, he said.

“I was shutting the world out to this,” he said.

“I fiercely wouldn’t let anybody know that this was happening.

“I knew he was going to die, and I probably in my heart of heart knew when I saw him just before Christmas that that might be the last time I saw him, but I hadn’t quite processed that.

“Then when he did die on Boxing Day, even though for 18 months I’d known that this was coming, it hit me like a bus. Just knocked me out.

“(It was) really hard to take because he’s my little brother.”

open image in gallery Sir Keir Starmer described processing the loss as ‘intensely difficult’ ( PA Wire )

Sir Keir said the hardest part of being prime minister is when “something intensely personal happens” and there “isn’t the space” to process it.

He also discussed the challenges young men face and identified the difficult search for a role model as the most significant.

“People like Andrew Tate and that sort of person become quite attractive to young men, because they search for a role and on one level that gives them a sense of being successful, rich and famous,” he said.

“On the other hand, it comes with a whole baggage of misogyny and toxic division that goes with it. Steering young men away from that path on to a different path is quite tricky.”

Discussing his own relationship with masculinity, the prime minister said fatherhood has made him a better man.

Sir Keir – who has a son and daughter with wife Lady Victoria – said he “put a lot of thought” into parenting in a different way from his “distant” father.

He said: “(Fatherhood) created space for me to be something different. (My children) changed my life profoundly, they changed me as a person, me as a man, my sense of what it is to be a man.”

Asked what he hopes his children would say about him, Sir Keir replied: “What I’d like them to say is that I was a loving dad. That is all.”

The podcast episode, released on Friday, follows the publication of the government’s strategy for men’s health which aims to tackle issues such as suicide, alcohol abuse and problem gambling.