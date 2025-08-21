Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

Liveupdated

Transfer news live: Arsenal hijack Eze deal, Newcastle’s Wissa bid rejected, Chelsea to sign Enciso, Isak latest

The latest transfers, gossip and rumours as deadline day begins to pull into view

Miguel Delaney
Chief Football Writer
,Richard Jolly,Lawrence Ostlere
Thursday 21 August 2025 03:02 EDT
Comments
Alexander Isak claims that Newcastle have broken promises as he tries to force a move away

Arsenal are set to steal Eberechi Eze from Tottenham’s grasp after acting decisively following a major injury blow to Kai Havertz. The Gunners moved quickly after the news that Havertz damaged his knee in their win over Manchester United, and look set to complete a transfer worth around £68m including add-ons, leaving their north London rivals still searching for a new attacker as the deadline looms. Manchester City winger Savinho remains a target for Spurs.

Alexander Isak’s explosive statement this week accused Newcastle United of “broken promises” and “lost trust”, with Liverpool still strongly linked with a move for the Swedish striker. The Reds’ offer of £110m fell short of Newcastle’s valuation and the North East club issued a statement of their own saying conditions for a sale were unlikely to be met before the transfer window deadline. Newcastle have missed out on a raft of strikers and their latest bid, offering £40m to Brentford for Yoane Wissa, has also been rejected.

Elsewhere, Manchester United continue to endure frustration with their goalkeeper situation, and could yet rival Manchester City for Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, while striker Rasmus Hojlund could be on his way to Napoli. Chelsea are closing in on Brighton winger Julio Enciso and are still working on a deal for United’s Alejandro Garnacho, Leeds are set to announce AC Milan’s Noah Okafor, and Nottingham Forest are close to completing a deal for Douglas Luiz from Nottingham Forest.

Follow all the latest transfer news, gossip, rumours and done deals in The Independent’s live blog below:

Recommended

Napoli open talks to sign Hojlund

Napoli have begun talks with Manchester United to sign Rasmus Hojlund.

The striker would prefer to stay at United, Fabrizio Romano reports, but has accepted that he may have to leave after Benjamin Sesko joined the club.

Hojluns is pushing for any loan move to include an obligation to buy, so he can be assured of a long-term switch.

Lawrence Ostlere21 August 2025 08:02

Brentford reject Newcastle's £40m Wissa bid

Brentford have rejected a £40m bid from Newcastle for striker Yoane Wissa.

Wissa is determined to make the switch to St James’ Park, according to the Athletic. but Brentford would prefer to keep the goalscorer after selling his partner in crime last season, Bryan Mbeumo, to Manchester United.

Newcastle will have to come back with more than their £35m + £5m add-ons offer to prise him away.

Yoane Wissa wants to leave Brentford this summer
Yoane Wissa wants to leave Brentford this summer (AP)
Lawrence Ostlere21 August 2025 07:48

Arsenal swoop to sign Eze from under Spurs' noses

We start with the stunning news that Arsenal have hijacked Tottenham’s move to sign Eberechi Eze from Crystal Palace.

Eze had seemed increasingly likely to join Spurs over recent days, as chair Daniel Levy negotiated with his counterpart Steve Parish over the finer details of the deal. Eze had indicated that he was keen to join Tottenham and Palace had been searching for a replacement.

But that picture changed yesterday after Arsenal discovered the extent of Kai Havertz’s injury, pushing the Gunners into action. They are not only prepared to match Tottenham’s offer of around £60m, but are also prepared to make faster payments that appeal to Palace as they try to find their search for a new attacker.

Here’s Miguel Delaney with all the latest:

Arsenal reignite interest in Eberechi Eze after Kai Havertz injury setback

The Gunners look to hijack Tottenham’s attempts to sign the Crystal Palace winger in desire to strengthen their forward line
Lawrence Ostlere21 August 2025 07:40

Good morning!

Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of transfer news, rumours and gossip.

Throughout the day we’ll have all the latest updates, and completed deals.

Let’s get into it...

Mike Jones21 August 2025 07:30

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in