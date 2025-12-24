CCTV footage shows the moment a drink-driver crashed his car into a Nottingham city landmark.

Melvin Mugambe, 20, swerved into the corner of the Guildhall building on 4 December at 4am. Nobody was injured in the crash.

Significant damage was caused to the car. No structural damage was caused to the Grade II-listed building.

After being checked over by paramedics, he was arrested on suspicion of drink driving when a breathalyser test recorded 59 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, way over the legal limit.

Mugambe, of Church Street, Old Lenton, Nottingham, pleaded guilty to driving while over the limit for alcohol and dangerous driving.

He was handed a 16-month driving ban and ordered to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work within 12 months. Mugambe must also pay £85 in court costs and a £114 victim surcharge.