Harry Kane became “emotional" as he presented Djed Spence with his first cap after his England debut.

In a video released on Tuesday (9 September), Kane gave Spence, who made his international debut off the bench in England's 5-0 victory over Serbia, his legacy cap whilst delivering a heartfelt speech.

Addressing his former Tottenham Hotspur teammate, Kane said that Spence has had to “go through a lot”.

Voice shaking, Kane said: “I’m a little bit emotional as I know how much it takes to be here, and I saw what it was like, and it was tough for you, so credit to you and your family, everyone involved. You deserve it.”

His speech was met with cheers as the pair embraced in the team’s Belgrade changing room.