Mamdani reacts to Trump’s threat to defund New York City if he wins mayoral race

New York City mayoral frontrunner Zohran Mamdani has dismissed threats by Donald Trump to cut federal funding to the Big Apple if the democratic socialist secures city hall.

Trump,, who has backed former NY governor Andrew Cuomo, has repeatedly made threats about defunding his home city and sending in troops should Mamdani become the new mayor.

After voting on Tuesday, Mamdani was asked about the prospect of losing federal money.

“I will treat his threats as they deserve to be treated, which are the words of a president and not necessarily the law of the land,” he said. “And too often we treat anything that he says by virtue of who's saying it as if it is already that law.”