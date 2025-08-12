Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has warned Donald Trump not to trust Russian leader Vladimir Putin ahead of their bilateral summit in Alaska this Friday (15 August).

The meeting comes on the day the US president’s ceasefire deadline for Russia expires. Mr Trump has told Mr Putin to agree to a ceasefire with Ukraine, or Russia could be impacted by “secondary sanctions” against nations that buy oil from the country.

The Ukrainian president stated that Putin is "definitely not preparing for a ceasefire or an end to the war," and is only determined to "present a meeting with America as his personal victory and then continue acting exactly as before."

He added that Russia is "redeploying their troops... in ways that suggest preparations for new offensive operations."