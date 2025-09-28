Hurricane Humberto hurtles towards US East Coast in satellite footage

Satellite footage captured Hurricane Humberto hurtling towards the US East Coast.

Humberto remained a strong Category 4 storm in the Atlantic, having weakened very slightly, threatening Bermuda on Sunday (28 September).

The National Hurricane Center Miami warned that swells from Humberto will affect the US East Coast beginning Monday, and they are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions. It also placed a Tropical Storm Watch in effect for the East coast of Florida from the Palm Beach/Martin County Line to the Flagler/Volusia County Line as Tropical Depression Nine moved through the Bahamas.