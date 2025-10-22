Autistic volunteer let go from Waitrose job after family asked for him to be paid

The mother of an autistic man who volunteered at Waitrose stacking shelves has spoken out since he was let go from his position.

Frances Boyd said her son Tom, 28, had been volunteering twice a week for over four years at the retailer in Cheadle Hulme, Greater Manchester, as it gave him “a sense of purpose and belonging”.

Speaking to the BBC, she said the structure of the role made him “feel like a working man” and he “absolutely loved it”.

However, when asked if he could be paid for “just a few hours”, Tom was let go from his position. "He deserved kindness, respect and the chance for all his hard work to mean something,” she said.

A Waitrose & Partners spokesman said: “We are sorry to hear of Tom's story and whilst we cannot comment on individual cases, we are investigating as a priority.”