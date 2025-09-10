Never-before-seen footage shows a US military Hellfire missile appearing to ‘bounce’ off a shiny object off the coast of Yemen on 30 October 2024.

The video, shown to Congress for the first time on Tuesday (9 September), was shared by an anonymous whistleblower with Rep. Eric Burlison of Missouri. He revealed it during a House Oversight subcommittee hearing on Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAPs), the military’s term for UFOs.

During the hearing, military whistleblowers testified under oath that they had seen UFOs and accused the government of a cover-up.

Former Air Force military police officer Nuccetelli said the video provided “exceptional evidence” of UFOs.