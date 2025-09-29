Donald Trump continued his criticism of the United Nations teleprompter as he welcomed Benjamin Netanyahu to the White House on Monday, 29 September.

The US president's speech to the General Assembly last week was blighted by technical difficulties, including the teleprompter which wasn’t working as he began his address.

Mr Trump and first lady Melania were also forced to walk up a broken escalator, prompting an angry response from the president during his address.

Speaking from the White House on Monday as he announced a Gaza peace plan, Mr Trump said his speech was "better in certain ways" as it was "more of a speech from my heart."