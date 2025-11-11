Media lawyer explains significant legal hurdles Trump faces to sue BBC

A media lawyer has explained the “significant legal hurdles” Donald Trump faces to sue the BBC.

The U.S president has threatened to sue the broadcasting corporation for $1 billion, following criticism over how a speech he made was edited and used in a Panorama documentary.

Media lawyer Mark Stephens appeared on BBC Breakfast on Tuesday (11 November) to discuss the hurdles the U.S president could face.

He explained: “The UK defamation claim is now out of time. He had one year from Monday October 28, 2024, when Panorama aired so he is 14 days out of time or so in the UK.”