Protesters disrupted Donald Trump and his cabinet as they arrived at a dinner at a local seafood restaurant in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday (9 September).

Trump arrived by motorcade at Joe’s Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab, located near the White House, to promote his deployment of the National Guard in an effort to crack down on crime in the nation's capital.

Social media footage shows Trump shaking hands with diners inside, before a small group of protesters held up miniature Gaza flags, chanting: "Free D.C.! Free Palestine! Trump is the Hitler of our time!"

Trump is seen glaring at the protesters before gesturing for their removal from the restaurant.