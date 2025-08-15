How Trump and Putin’s past meetings went as leaders attend crunch Ukraine summit

Donald Trump will host Vladimir Putin in Anchorage, Alaska, on Friday,15 August 2025 for their first face-to-face meeting since 2019.

The summit, to be held at a Cold War-era air base, comes with war still raging in Ukraine and US–Russia relations at their lowest point.

Officials say discussions will centre on Ukraine, sanctions and the broader security relationship between Washington and Moscow.

Trump, now back in the White House, last met the Russian president at the G20 in Osaka, after a series of often controversial encounters.

This time, the stakes are higher — and the world will be watching to see if it ends in a breakthrough, or just another handshake.