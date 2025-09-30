Watch as Donald Trump raises Barack Obama’s “great” ability to walk down the stairs in a rambling speech to military leaders.

Speaking in Quantico, Virginia on Tuesday (30 September), the US president slammed Joe Biden for falling down the stairs, saying that the US was “not respected as a country” under his presidency.

Trump stressed that he is “very careful” when he descends a staircase. “I walk very slowly, nobody had to set a record. Just try not to fall as it doesn’t work out well.”

He then turned his attention to Obama, who despite critiquing him as a “lousy president”, said that he would “bop down those stairs like I’ve never seen”.