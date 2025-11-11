Trump says ‘no one knows what magnets are’ during bizarre Oval Office exchange

Donald Trump says that “no one knows what magnets are” during a strange Oval Office press conference.

During the swearing in of a new ambassador to India on Monday (10 November), the President launched into a rant about China, whilst discussing their recent agreement to start easing rare earth export rules.

“China was going to hit us with rare-earth. Now, everybody says, ‘Oh, what does that mean?’ Magnets. If China refused to give magnets, because they have a monopoly on magnets… there wouldn’t be a car made in the entire world.”

He then claimed that “nobody knows what magnets are”, before going on to praise the “great deal” the two nations made in October.

Whilst the talks did not end in a formal agreement, Mr Trump agreed to reduce tariffs on some Chinese goods entering the US, whilst Beijing agreed to suspend export control measures it had placed on rare earths.