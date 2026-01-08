A video of Donald Trump condemning the January 6 rioters in 2021 as “heinous” has resurfaced after his administration has been accused of attempting to rewrite history.

On Tuesday (6 January), on the five-year anniversary of the riot, the White House launched a website that says that the election was “stolen” and casts blame on law enforcement officials for “deliberately escalating tensions.”

In a resurfaced video filmed after the Capitol Hill attacks, Mr Trump said: “The demonstrators who infiltrated the capital have defiled the seat of American democracy. To those who engaged in the acts of violence and destruction you do not represent our country.”

Speaking about the website, House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries said: "Donald Trump and far-right extremists in Congress have repeatedly attempted to rewrite history and whitewash the horrific events of January 6. We will not let that happen.”