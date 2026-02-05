‘The water?’ Trump leaves interviewer baffled with answer on Minneapolis killings

Donald Trump has left an interviewer baffled with his bizarre response to a question about the shooting deaths of Renee Nicole Good and Alex Pretti.

Speaking to NBC Nightly News anchor Tom Llamas at the White House on Wednesday (4 February), the US president said that whilst he was “not happy with the two incidents”, he resented the bad publicity that ICE was getting.

“Nobody talks about all of the murderers that we’re taking out of our country,” he said, before pivoting the conversation to the US’ “very tough” presence in the Caribbean sea to target alleged drug boats.

A puzzled Llamas responded: “The — the — the waters?”, to which Trump said: “If you look at the waters where we knock out boats.”

“Oh,” Llamas replied.