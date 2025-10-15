Sirens interrupt Trump bragging about how DC has no crime

Sirens interrupted Donald Trump as he bragged about how Washington DC has no crime.

During his address at a ceremony honouring Charlie Kirk on Tuesday (October 14), the US president boasted of an apparent decrease in crime since he took office, and in turn criticised Joe Biden and his "open borders".

He was then interrupted by the sound of loud sirens.

“What a beautiful sound,” Trump said. “They’re stopping crime. That’s what they’re doing.”

He went on to describe them as “real deal sirens” and “not politically correct sirens.”