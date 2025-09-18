Donald Trump joked that artificial intelligence (AI) is taking over the world whilst speaking with Sir Keir Starmer on Thursday (18 September).

On the second day of his state visit to the UK, the US president met with the prime minister at his Chequers residence, where they signed the £150billion “Tech Prosperity Deal”, which will see the two nations co-operate in fields such as AI, quantum technology and nuclear power.

Speaking to tech leaders who were present at the event in Buckinghamshire, Mr Trump said: “AI is taking over the world, I’m looking at you guys!”

Addressing Nvidia's Jensen Huang, the US president laughed as he said: “Jensen, I don’t know what you’re doing here. All I can say is we hope you’re right.”