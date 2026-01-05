A skydiver fell 35 feet after they became tangled in a net whilst parachuting into a college football game.

The incident occurred shortly before kickoff of the Rice Owls vs Texas State Bobcats game at Amon G. Carter Stadium on Saturday (2 January).

Footage shows the individual briefly suspended in the air after flying straight into the field goal net cable. He then fell roughly 35 feet to the ground below amid a group of spectators.

Five parachutists were scheduled to land on the field before the game began, with only three of the jumps going correctly. Another skydiver landed outside the stadium itself.

The man was left unscathed whilst no spectators were injured in the incident.