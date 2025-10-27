Terry Bradshaw baffles Fox NFL co-hosts with bizarre Andy Reid anecdote

NFL analyst Terry Bradshaw left his Fox co-hosts baffled with a story about trying to text the Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid.

On Sunday, the Hall of Famer, 77, was previewing the Chiefs upcoming game against the Washington Commanders when he said he’d attempted to text Reid but instead he messaged “a guy selling pigs”.

The bizarre admission left co-hosts Michael Strahan and Howie Long gobsmacked.

It is the latest in a series of blunders that have prompted calls from some fans for Bradshaw to retire.