Actor Taheen Modak has backed The Independent's SafeCall campaign to help raise £165,000 to support the 70,000 children who go missing every year in the UK.

Working in partnership with the charity Missing People, The Independent is helping to raise funds to launch a new service that will be a lifeline for children in crisis.

Co-designed and piloted by young people themselves, SafeCall will offer the support, safety and connection they need.

The Two Weeks To Live star has joined The Independent to give missing children "the choice to make a better next step to take a path towards health and safety."

Donate here or text SAFE to 70577 to give £10 to Missing People – enough for one child to get help.

For advice, support and options if you or someone you love goes missing, text or call the charity Missing People on 116 000. It’s free, confidential and non-judgemental, or visit www.missingpeople.org.uk/get-help