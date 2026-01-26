Suella Braverman ruled out ever joining Reform UK, resurfaced video shows

Suella Braverman ruled out ever defecting to Reform UK, resurfaced video shows after the former Conservative MP announced on Monday (26 January) that she would be joining Nigel Farage’s party.

The former home secretary was unveiled as the party’s eighth sitting MP during a Reform rally for veterans in London, where she told the crowd that she felt like she had “come home”.

In a resurfaced interview on Chopper’s Political Podcast on GB News in October 2024, Ms Braverman ruled out ever joining the party.

“ I hope I'm not driven out to Reform by my colleagues,” she added, before lamenting the loss of Lee Anderson to the party in March of that year.