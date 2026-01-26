Former Tory home secretary Suella Braverman defects to Reform

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Controversial former home secretary Suella Braverman has become the latest ex-Tory rightwinger to defect to Nigel Farage’s Reform.

After months of speculation Ms Braverman, who once ran for the leadership of the Conservative Party, has joined her ally Robert Jenrick in switching parties.

She was unveiled at a Reform rally for veterans in London as the party’s eighth sitting MP, having been a rare visitor to parliament in the last few months.

She said: “Today I am announcing that I am resigning the Conservative whip and my party membership of 30 years. And because I believe with my heart and soul that a better future is possible for us, I am joining Reform UK.”

open image in gallery Suella Braverman said she felt like she had “come home” ( Reuters )

Telling the crowd that she felt like she had "come home”, the former home secretary issued a series of attacks on the Conservative Party and the government, reiterating the Reform claim that “Britain is indeed broken”.

“Immigration is out of control. Our public services are on their knees. People don't feel safe,” she said.

"Our youngsters are leaving the country for better futures elsewhere. We can't even defend ourselves, and our nation stands weak and humiliated on the world stage. So we stand at a crossroads.

"We can either continue down this route of managed decline to weakness and surrender. Or we can fix our country, reclaim our power, rediscover our strength.”

Turning to her former party, she accused the Conservatives of having “no backbone” and said she was “calling time on Tory betrayal”.

“As my friend Robert Jenrick has found, that's the great tragedy with the Conservative Party. Great speeches, good slogans. But when the cameras are off, when the doors are shut, and when they're sat behind that table making the difficult decisions for the country, they fold,” Ms Badenoch said.

“When push comes to shove, they go AWOL. No courage, no backbone, no resolve.

“I'm calling time on Tory betrayal. I'm calling time on Tory lies. I'm calling time on a party that keeps making promises with zero intention of keeping them,” she added.

Responding to the news, a senior Tory source said “nobody is particularly surprised”, while another added: "She was hardly in Westminster anyway so no great loss."

open image in gallery The former home secretary joined Mr Farage on stage ( PA )

Meanwhile Labour pointed out that when she was home secretary two years ago, Nigel Farage described Ms Braverman as “absolutely pathetic” on immigration and stopping the small boats.

He said of a speech she made as home secretary as: “It is the most disappointing speech we could have expected from a so-called hardliner.”

In July last year, Zia Yusuf, a senior member of Reform’s leadership launched a personal attack against Ms Braverman and Mr Jenrick.

He posted on X: “The British government learnt of the data leak in August 2023, 24k Afghans secretly granted asylum, costing British taxpayers up to £7 billion. The government covered it up.“Who was in government? Home Secretary: Suella Braverman. Immigration Minister: Robert Jenrick.”

Speculation had been rife about Ms Braverman joining Reform since her husband Rael became a member last year, but it cooled when the party’s former chairman Zia Yusuf issued a series of very personal attacks against her which saw Mr Braverman quit the party in protest.

A Tory source claimed: “Suella would have joined Reform sooner but the status of Rael was clearly a sticking point because they would have to let him rejoin the party as well.”

The defection follows months of speculation about her status within the Conservative Party.

Following Mr Jenrick’s sudden defection, Ms Braverman appeared on a watchlist of 11 Tory MPs who were suspected of mulling a move to Reform, with party sources telling the Independent they were “100 per cent certain” she would jump ship.

Ms Braverman, the MP for Fareham and Waterlooville, was a controversial home secretary under Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak in the midst of the small boats crisis where she was criticised for her language about migrants describing them as “invaders”.

She also made a failed leadership bid in 2022 following Boris Johnson’s departure. By the time of the 2024 election humiliation for the Tories, her former allies had switched support to Mr Jenrick for his leadership bid which saw him defeated by Ms Badenoch.