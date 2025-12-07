Employee arrested after allegedly setting fire to store the day before Thanksgiving

A supermarket employee has been arrested and charged with arson after a shelf full of kitchen roll was set on fire, starting a huge blaze in a busy store as shoppers prepared for Thanksgiving.

CCTV footage released by the New York City Fire Department shows flames reaching high into the store as rolls of paper catch fire at a Staten Island branch of ShopRite, before a man the FDNY described as a “fast-acting customer” races to the scene with a fire extinguisher.

21-year-old Dominick Sacchetti was arrested in connection with the fire on 26 November.